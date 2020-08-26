  1. Home
Nikki Bella & Brie Bella REVEAL the names of their baby boys; Former posts FIRST Instagram photo with her son

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have finally revealed the names of their baby boys who were born 22 hours of each other. Moreover, the former shared her first IG post with her son as the two share a tender moment.
In a twin delight, not only did Nikki and Brie Bella both get pregnant with a due date one week from the other, but eventually, the sisters gave birth to healthy baby boys 22 hours of each other. While Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child on July 31, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child after Birdie, 3, on August 1. Sharing the first look of their sons, The Bella Twins graced the cover of People and also revealed what they named their boys.

Nikki and Artem chose to name their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev while Brie and Daniel named their son Buddy Dessert Danielson. Talking about Buddy and Matteo, Nikki gushed, "What's crazy about Buddy and Matteo is, they both have the same scream-cry, It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute." On the other hand, Brie confessed to People, "[Both babies] are calm and patient. We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini."

Moreover, Nikki took to Instagram to share her first IG post with baby Matteo who is a little ball of sunshine all cuddled up in his mommy's arms. "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 7/31/2020 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in," the former WWE wrestler captioned the precious moment. Even Artem shared the cutest photo of baby Matteo smiling in his sleep as he cuddles up to his doting dad. "Father and son, @nikkibella we did good," Artem wrote as his caption for the heartwarming snap.

Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 7/31/2020 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in.

Father and son , @thenikkibella we did good !

Adorable would be an understatement!

Congratulations to The Bella Twins! We can't wait for more candid photos of Birdie, Matteo and Buddy.

