Nikki Bella is ‘bummed out’ about missing out on her baby shower due to COVID 19 Crisis

Pregnant Nikki Bella is ‘bummed out’ about cancelling her baby shower due to the coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more.

Nikki Bella, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, revealed she had to cancel her baby shower because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The retired professional wrestler stated that being “a first-time mom” she was very excited about experiencing new things during her pregnancy, like having a baby shower and taking parenting classes with her fiancé, but it all went south due to the ongoing health crisis. During an interview with People, the 36-year-old stated that since they can’t go out, they are doing everything online.

Even though she was very excited about going out for baby shopping, Nikki and Artem are currently spending time buying stuff online. She said it has been hard not getting to experience her pregnancy properly due to the COVID 19 concerns. She is due in December, just less than two weeks after twin sister Brie Bella will welcome her second baby with her husband Daniel Bryan. She also mentioned that with people losing their lives and loved ones due to the deadly virus, she feels grateful to be safe.

Since Brie already shares a 2-year-old daughter Birdie Joe with Daniel, she had shared her experience with her sister Nikki and told her about all the fun stuff pregnant women get to do during pregnancy. Mentioning this, Nikki said she did not get to do any of those things. Brie too stated that she is bummed that they could not experience their pregnancy together as they planned. She said they were very excited to experience a lot of things together after they found out that they were pregnant together. However, amid the global health crisis, they had to cancel it all.

ALSO READ: Nikki Bella's dad Jon Garcia confronts Artem Chigvintsev; Asks if his relationship is serious with her

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More