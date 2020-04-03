Nikki Bella declines moving in with Artem Chigvintsev as she thinks they are 'moving too fast'

Nikki Bella's decision of not moving in with fiance Artem Chigvintsev as planned earlier leads to a small quarrel between the couple.

Season five of Total Bellas began high on drama. Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan's heated argument over having a second child to Nikki Bella's denial of moving in with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, the first episode saw a slight rift between the two couples. Apparently, Nikki Bella took Artem Chigvintsev to a lingerie store where the two sat down to have a serious conversation about if they should go ahead with the idea of moving in together or not.

Artem and Nikki had decided that he will move to Phoenix and live with Nikki once her house is done being built. The moment Nikki took him to the store, Artem guessed that she had changed her mind. "Did you bring me to a lingerie store to ask if we're moving too fast?" Artem asked Nikki after she brought up the same question. Niki responded that she's excited about living together with him but isn't ready for the future. "This isn't playing house," she retorted.

In a confessional interview, Nikki revealed that she prefers staying at separate places at the moment. When asked about his feelings, Artem Chigvintsev said, "I mean, am I feeling like it's too soon? I don't know, You never know until you try, I guess." Although Nikka had made up her mind to drop the idea of moving in together, Artem seemed a little hurt about the same as he still hoped to stay together.

Nikka was initially extremely excited about the plan. However, her friends' and twin sister Brie's reaction put her into a dilemma. "You can't help how fast you fall in love with someone. If the connection's there, it's gonna be fast," she stated earlier. In a recent statement, Nikki admitted, "But when I'm constantly hearing everyone telling me that I'm moving fast—and especially the ones that I love and care about so much—it does kind of mess with your head a bit."

