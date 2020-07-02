Nikki Bella expresses unrest over pregnancy in the midst of COVID 19: Mentally, I am breaking

Retired wrestler and model Nikki Bella recently opened up about the distress she’s facing being pregnant amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Read what Nikki has to say.

On The Bellas Podcast's latest episode, the mom-to-be Nikki Bella opened up about feeling increasingly emotional and distressed as she approaches the end of her pregnancy, particularly with all the confusion around the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. "I'm not gonna lie, I literally almost had my first massive meltdown—a few days ago," Nikki told listeners while remembering a conversation she had with her twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant and has admitted feeling just as nervous.

"I was like, 'Brie, I'm literally about to lose it. I'm sick of being inside. I'm sick of not being a part of the world. I'm sick of being in the heat. And I can't even go on my walks and I think that's what's made it worse.'" The Total Bellas star continued, "I mean, it sounds like such silly things that you can't do but it is crazy. Like, mentally, I am breaking." Nikki is to the point where she just wants her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy here already!

Brie, who is expecting her second child with Daniel Bryan, tried to reassure her sister that "the end of pregnancies is always the toughest." But even though this won't be Brie's first time giving birth, it's going to be her first time in the midst of a global pandemic. With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the US both twins are nervous about what is to come.

Nikki added that she already thinks she will be a "helicopter mom." Nikki is not sure what her post-birth plans are when it comes to work, but she plans to bring her baby boy with her everywhere.

