  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nikki Bella expresses unrest over pregnancy in the midst of COVID 19: Mentally, I am breaking

Retired wrestler and model Nikki Bella recently opened up about the distress she’s facing being pregnant amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Read what Nikki has to say.
3548 reads Mumbai
Nikki Bella expresses unrest over pregnancy in the midst of COVID 19: Mentally, I am breakingNikki Bella expresses unrest over pregnancy in the midst of COVID 19: Mentally, I am breaking
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On The Bellas Podcast's latest episode, the mom-to-be Nikki Bella opened up about feeling increasingly emotional and distressed as she approaches the end of her pregnancy, particularly with all the confusion around the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. "I'm not gonna lie, I literally almost had my first massive meltdown—a few days ago," Nikki told listeners while remembering a conversation she had with her twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant and has admitted feeling just as nervous.

 

"I was like, 'Brie, I'm literally about to lose it. I'm sick of being inside. I'm sick of not being a part of the world. I'm sick of being in the heat. And I can't even go on my walks and I think that's what's made it worse.'" The Total Bellas star continued, "I mean, it sounds like such silly things that you can't do but it is crazy. Like, mentally, I am breaking." Nikki is to the point where she just wants her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy here already!

 

Brie, who is expecting her second child with Daniel Bryan, tried to reassure her sister that "the end of pregnancies is always the toughest." But even though this won't be Brie's first time giving birth, it's going to be her first time in the midst of a global pandemic. With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the US both twins are nervous about what is to come. 

 

Nikki added that she already thinks she will be a "helicopter mom." Nikki is not sure what her post-birth plans are when it comes to work, but she plans to bring her baby boy with her everywhere.

Credits :E! News, The Bellas Podcast,Getty Images

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement