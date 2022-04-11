Nikki Bella finally CONFIRMS Artem Chigvintsev and her wedding date; Teases 'the world may see it'

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev finally have a wedding date! The couple, who have had to postpone their wedding plans owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be getting married this year, as confirmed by Nikki herself during an interview with US Weekly held at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards' red carpet. "We've set a wedding date. I'll give a hint that it's fall 2022, very soon," Bella enthusiastically revealed.

Moreover, the 38-year-old WWE Hall of Famer added that the couple has "just started" scouting wedding venues and may have already found one to "lock in" on their chosen D-Day. Alongside her sister and the other half of The Bella Twins, Brie Bella, Nikki quipped, "Then, Brie's gonna have to start getting busy because she's Maid of Honor and I'm going to have to put her to work." In response, Brie jokingly stated to her sibling, "Which means I'm going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s**t together." Bella further teased that Chigvintsev and her nuptials, "might be on E!. So, the world may see it."

While Nikki is yet to find her dream wedding dress, the pro wrestler has big expectations from the 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and her first dance. Talking about the "pressure," surrounding it, Bella recalled how she told her fiance that he needs "to start" choreographing their first dance "now" because she needs the entirety of "summer to learn it," so that when they finally do it, she knows it easily, "on the back of her hand." However, she needs to start it now!

As for Nikki and Artem's chosen first dance song? It's Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love. The couple "really" likes Haley Reinhart's rendition of the iconic romantic track and are hopeful that the singer will be available to perform it live during their wedding reception.

We're so excited for the lovebirds!

For the unversed, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, who were partnered on DWTS Season 25, got engaged in 2019 and welcomed a baby boy named Matteo on July 31, 2020. Nikki Bella was earlier engaged to John Cena from 2017 to 2018, before breaking up after six years of togetherness.

