Nikki Bella flaunts her baby bump in a boomerang video as she 'finds her inner Shakira' amidst quarantine

Nikki Bella seems to be making full use of her quarantine period. The 36-year-old is keeping her Instagram game on point as she continues to post pictures and videos of herself amidst the lockdown. To top it all, her pregnancy glow adds to her charisma. Nikki Bella is quite a social media butterfly as she loves keeping her fans updated about her daily routine. Recently, Nikki shared a super adorable boomerang video of herself channelising her inner Shakira.

The former WWE professional wrestler took to her Instagram a few hours ago and posted a video of herself flaunting her baby bump as she danced merrily. "As I find my inner @shakira head to my IG stories to hear more about the Total Bellas Season Premiere Social Distancing Party Contest," Nikki Bella captioned her video. The video shows her showing off her round tummy as she dons a grey top and white long skirt and pulls off a belly-dancing move.

Nikki Bella is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, a professional dancer, so now we know where the dancing skills are coming from! Nikki announced her pregnancy in January 2020 after twin sister Brie Bella disclosed that she was pregnant. The two sisters took twinning to another level as they announced their pregnancy at the same time. "People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy," Brie told People magazine. Nikki has been sharing photos of her baby bump ever since her pregnancy and we can't wait to see more of her pictures.

