Nikki Bella flaunts her baby bump in the Savage Challenge with fiance Artem Chigvintsev; Watch Video

Nikki Bella shows off her baby bump as she takes up the Savage Challenge with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev amidst quarantine.

Nikki Bella knows how to turn up the heat whenever she dances and her new video is proof! The 5-months-pregnant former WWE wrestler took to her Instagram handle a while ago and shared an amazing video of herself acing Megan Thee Stallion's Savage Challenge with fiance Artem Chigvintsev. What takes away the cake is her baby bump that the starlet is flaunting in the video. Nikki Bella announced her pregnancy a few months ago and is due for July 2020.

The 36-year-old never shies away from showing off her baby bump. Nikki Bella often posts pictures and videos of herself with her round tummy visible and keeps sharing updates with her fans. It seems like the to-be-mom is super excited about her little one. Dressed in a white two piece dress, Nikki started the dance, showing off her incredible moves, while fiance Artem Chigvintsev joined in behind and copied her.

"Nothing like when your man and baby are more savage than you! Lol Feel like I’m moving my mouth like Mykenna from The Bachelor lol I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn’t get it right!! lol" she captioned her post.

Check out her video:

It is not the first time that Nikki is captivating her fans with her incredible dance despite her big baby bump. Earlier, Nikki had shared another boomerang video of herself pulling off a belly-dancing move while giving a glimpse of her baby bump. "As I find my inner @shakira head to my IG stories to hear more about the Total Bellas Season Premiere Social Distancing Party Contest!" she wrote.

Also Read: Nikki Bella gets brutally honest about her body changes due to pregnancy: Appreciate the flaws & the changes

