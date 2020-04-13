Nikki Bella gets brutally honest about her body changes due to pregnancy: Appreciate the flaws & the changes

Nikki Bella shared a lengthy post on Instagram on how her body has been affected due to her pregnancy and that when she feels her baby kick or move, the WWE wrestler doesn't care about the pounds she has gained or the pain she's been feeling. Check out Nikki's empowering IG post on her pregnancy below.

Nikki Bella has always spoken fondly about how she wants to embrace motherhood like her sister Brie Bella has. Finally, 2020 was all about the good news for not just Nikki but Brie too as The Bella Twins revealed that they are both pregnant! While this will be Brie and Daniel Bryan's second child, after two-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvinstev will be welcoming their first child. Brie is due in late July while Nikki will be giving birth by early August.

Over the past few weeks, Nikki has been opening up about how she's coping with the pregnancy and the changes that are happening to her body as she reaches closer to welcoming new life. In a recent lengthy Instagram post, along with a candid selfie with Artem, Nikki got brutally honest about her pregnancy. "Time for that no filter post. Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile every day. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on," Nikki began.

While speaking about how Chigvinstev is pampering her during her pregnancy with his delicious cooking, Nikki added, "Oh and that I have an amazing chef as a fiancé! Who’s trying to make me gain a lot more pounds than my thighs that are already touching and rubbing would like."

Check out Nikki Bella's empowering IG post about her pregnancy below:

"Can’t wait for my Laser Away appointments after breastfeeding bc I have realized there is no boundary to where, when and how much your hair wants to grow. (I’m officially becoming Brie lol!!) Learning to sleep on my side this past month has been a challenge especially bc it has brought a lot of neck pain back and now my cheeks have some fun friends that have joined them (pimples lol) can’t wait to get a facial again! Dreaming of that Sothys spa in Paris (dream big right lol)," Nikki further admitted.

However, her pregnancy has been able to shed some light on the real Nikki, as the Total Bellas star continued, "But goodness it’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday. I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age."

As they say, it's the end that justifies the means as Nikki shared how her future daughter or son makes all the flaws worth it. "I’m going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life. Hope to connect more with all you mommies on here."

We're extremely proud of Nikki for being able to document her pregnancy and be completely honest about the physical changes that a mother has to go through to welcome new life to the world. We can only imagine what a great, loving mother Nikki is going to be to her child.

Back in February, on Valentine's Day, Nikki had shared the most romantic post for the love of her life sharing, "It’s been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you every day. Our relationship isn’t perfect, no ones is, but it’s ours, and I love it! Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A!"

On the other hand, Artem had written, "Happy Valentine my love. I’m so excited what’s ahead of us, you are one of a kind and I wouldn’t change a bit, I love you just the way you are."

We adore this couple and can't wait for them to get hitched and start a family!

