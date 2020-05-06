Nikki Bella makes a shocking revelation about being raped in high school; Says 'wanted to keep it a secret'

Former WWE star Nikki Bella in the new memoir titled Incomparable reveals that she was raped twice in high school.

The former WWE star Nikki Bella in the new memoir titled Incomparable reveals that she was raped twice in high school. Nikki goes on to reveal that she was first raped at the age of 15 by a person who she felt was her friend. According to US Weekly, Nikki adds that she was raped when she passed out at a party by a person who she thought was her friend. Nikki Bella further reportedly says that she had beers, some hard alcohol after which she passed out. Nikki says that she woke up and experienced stomach ache, and realized a guy was on top of her.

The former WWE star who is expecting her first child with Artem Chigvintsev revealed that she ran out of the room only to be chased by the boy. People reported Nikki Bella stating that she was raped again at the age of 16 by a person of college-going age. Nikki says that it was easier to feel shame instead of anger when something like this happens to you. She says that the mentality of blaming the victim was something she was aware of.

Nikki Bella adds how she blamed herself after this incident as she feels she could have stopped the incident from occurring. In the memoir called Incomparable is not holding back in any way to reveal the trauma she faced as a teenager. Nikki Bella also mentions while talking to People that she wanted to keep this a secret as she blamed herself for it. The mom to be, says that she lost her confidence as she continued to feel the burden of what had happened to her.

