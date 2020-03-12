Nikki Bella OPENS UP about her sex life with Artem Chigvintsev post her pregnancy

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Nikki Bella reveals she feels less attractive after pregnancy and says that it has affected her sex life with beau Artem Chigvintsev.

In the new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella opened up about their sex lives. Nikki admitted that her sexual intimacy with fiance Artem Chigvintsev has changed since getting pregnant. The retired professional wrestler says that she feels bad. She enjoyed her honeymoon with beau Artem and returned to the bay to get engaged. The couple found out about her pregnancy two weeks later. She explains, "He has to deal with crazy hormones right now and trying to piece life together, and I deal with a lot of construction...so, poor guy."

Nikki says that the couple is so worked up at the moment that she feels they've been married for 7 years now. However, she tries to find some time for Artem. "Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don't know if it's me," Nikki added. Host Vanessa Lachey gave the sisters some tips for better sex during pregnancy claiming that it saved one of her friend's marriage. Vanessa Lachey is married to Nick Lachey and has three adorable children with him so we know that the advice is coming from an expert!

Not feeling attractive was something Nikki said she could relate to when Vanessa Lachey shared her experience but the latter gave her a million-dollar piece of information. She told her how all women feel unattractive when they're pregnant "but every single man that I've ever asked is like, 'My wife or my fiancé or my girlfriend has never been more beautiful and more sexy than when she's pregnant."

