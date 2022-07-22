Nikki Bella opens up about her 'traumatizing' split with John Cena: I just knew it was right

While promoting their new series Biography: WWE Legends, Nikki Bella opened up about her painful breakup back in 2018 with then-fiance John Cena. Currently, Bella is engaged to Russian Dancing With the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev and Cena has also found a partner in Shay Shariatzadeh whom he got hitched to a second time when the couple held their second wedding in Vancouver.

During a chat with ET, the pro wrestler shared that the decision to break her engagement was not an easy task. After six years together and being engaged for nearly a year, Bella had initiated their split. She shared, "You almost wish it was bad, because it’s so much easier to walk away," she continued and revealed, "It's so much harder to walk away when it's loving." She further talked about her relationship that could not be and admitted, "I think a lot of women get into this situation when it's like, 'I love this person, but I don't know if it's right for my life,' and that's a hard thing."

"Sometimes we meet amazing people, but we're just meant to live a different life. ... I just got this feeling so deep in my gut of, like, 'I need to walk away.' And no one thought I would, but it was hitting me so hard. Even though it's painful and even traumatizing, I just knew it was right," said the American pro wrestler. Now, Nikki is not only happily engaged to Artem but also shares a son Matteo, who turns 2 soon, with her fiance.

