Nikki Bella pens an emotional letter for fiancé Artem Chigvintsev admitting her split from John Cena broke her

In a heartfelt love letter for her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella admitting that her split from John Cena broke her. Here’s what she had to say.

Nikki Bella posted a heartfelt love letter for her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Instagram and she did not hold back. The WWE superstar, who is currently 21-weeks pregnant, opened up about her relationship in a lengthy Insta caption. “Hope this message brings you hope, bravery, a smile and fills you up with love. They say love conquers all...and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren’t real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more,” she wrote alongside a picture with her fiancé.

She then revealed that she was so broken before meeting Artem, likely referring to her 2018 split from ex-fiancé John Cena, that she could not embrace her feeling for the former dancing star instantly. “I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer. When I finally got the chance, & maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn’t let me walk away, this love that I always wanted,” she added.

She then thanked her fiancé for always staying by her side and giving her all the love in the world. “I’m so glad I took the chance on you Artem & that you are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups & downs, & all the beautiful imperfections in between. I want to dance forever with you my click, my A, my love,” she concluded her note.

Nikki and Artem are currently expecting their first child together. They made their relationship social media official in March 2019 and in January, Bella revealed that he had popped the big question and she had said yes. She confirmed her pregnancy later the same month and also revealed that her twin sister Brie Bella was also expecting a child.

