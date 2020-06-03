Nikki Bella reflects on postponing her wedding due to COVID 19 crisis; Says ‘It’s hard not to feel depressed’

Nikki Bella opened up about postponing her and Artem Chigvintsev’s wedding due to COVID 19 crisis. Here’s what she had to say.

Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s had to postpone their wedding ceremony because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and she recently shared her feeling about putting a pause on her nuptials. The former WWE superstar appeared on the recent episode of the "Big Demi Energy" podcast, where she spoke about how the health crisis affected her wedding plans. She mentioned that considering the uncertainty of the situation, she finds it difficult to not feel depressed, Fox News Reported. However, she also stated that she wants her wedding ceremony to be everything she ever dreamed of.

“The uncertainty just kills me. It’s so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you’re, like, how long are we stuck inside for?” she said. She mentioned that couple decided to postpone their wedding because they are expecting a child and also because of the deadly virus. She stated that she did not want people to follow social distancing rule at the ceremony. “I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space. The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve dreamed of,” she added.

The wrester stated that they have not finalised a new date for her wedding and stated that the ceremony might not happen in 2021. “I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out. Maybe not, maybe within a year? But, like, I don’t even know. I have a feeling it might be longer,” she said. ALSO READ: WWE News: CM Punk asks white people to ‘shut up & listen more’ amid civil unrest post George Floyd killing

