Nikki Bella REVEALED John Cena edited a sex story out of her book; Says ‘We were wild and he is strong’

Nikki Bella revealed that her ex-boyfriend John Cena edited a sex story out of her book which actually made him look good. Here’s what she had to say.

Nikki Bella had previously mentioned that her ex-boyfriend John Cena edited his own chapter in the book. And during her latest interview, the retired professional wrestler revealed exactly what John edited out of her book. During her latest appearance on Maria Menounos' Better Together show with her sister Brie Bella, Nikki said John edited some beautiful things, including a sex story, out of her memoir. “With John, it wasn’t even like anything bad written. There were more beautiful things that were taken out. More like a few struggling things. But those were my inner struggle,” she shared.

The 36-year-old wrestler mentioned that she was shocked when she found out John had cut those parts of her book because she thought they made him look good. “I remember I was shocked when a few beautiful things were taken out. Like there was one sex story. Which was great for him, so that’s why I was like don’t you want high-fives on that? But I get it. He is very private. We were wild and he is strong so it was a great story,” she said.

Nikki also asserted that they shared a beautiful relationship but it did not work out because they wanted different things from lives. She revealed that she wanted kids but wasn’t ready to push John into something he did not want.

“Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell that I was not what he wanted. That’s really what pushed me in the end. And I was like am I not going to force him to be a father,” she recalled. “The way Artem and I are bringing this child in the world and we’re growing a family, you crave that from someone,” Nikki added. ALSO READ: WWE News: Roman Reigns, Triple H and other WWE superstars mourn Shad Gaspard's death with heartfelt tributes

