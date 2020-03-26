Nikki Bella REVEALS ex boyfriend John Cena edited his chapter in her upcoming memoir

Nikki Bella revealed that her ex-boyfriend John Cena got to edit his chapter in her and Brie Bella’s upcoming memoir. Read on to know more.

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella are all set to release their memoir. Nikki recently revealed that her ex-boyfriend John Cena edited his own chapter in the upcoming book. The two wrestlers sparked romance rumours in 2012 and after dating for several years, called off their engagement in 2018. Speaking with ET, the 36-year-old WWE star stated that she had signed a contract and gave John the editing rights. She mentioned that he edited the chapter before calling it quits.

She also mentioned that any changes she makes in the chapter will have to be approved by Cena. The book will come out on May 5 and according to the wrestler, it will feature stories that she and her sister have never told before. She also asserted that not just her fans, there are chapters in her book that even her mother is not aware of. She said there is a story in the memoir that no one knows about except her sister and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. She said she is nervous about her mother’s reaction to it.

Speaking about her breakup, Nikki stated that her split from the 42-year-old wrestler turned actor gave her strength to be candid and vulnerable with her fans. Noting that she had been a public figure for about 13 years, the wrestler asserted that people are always interested in a celebrity’s life. She also stated that it is important for fans to know that just like them, everyone does through difficult situations in life and she realised that after her very public breakup with John.

She revealed that many people came to her after her split and thanked her for sharing that part of her life with them. She said the people came to her and told her that watching the star experiencing heartbreak helped them get over their issues. She said the book also celebrates her and Brie’s life together, including their childhood. ALSO READ: Has WWE already started taping a few top matches for two day Wrestlemania 36?

