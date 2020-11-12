Nikki Bella REVEALS ex fiance John Cena congratulated her and Brie Bella after the sisters gave birth

In a recent interview, Nikki Bella revealed that ex-fiance John Cena had reached out to both her and sister Brie Bella after the Bella Twins gave birth a few months back.

The past few months have been blissful for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins as they both welcomed new additions to their family just one day after another. While Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev on July 31, Brie and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child after Birdie Danielson, 3, on August 1.

Many WWE fans were curious to know if Nikki's famous ex-fiance John Cena had congratulated the sisters post them giving birth. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Nikki revealed that her ex had in fact congratulated the siblings. "So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet," the 36-year-old new momma recalled fondly.

Moreover, the Total Bellas' star confessed that John and she will be "tied forever" because they had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All Nikki has ever wanted was for Cena to be happy and hence, it makes her happy when she sees the 43-year-old wrestler kicking butt in the movie world and other stuff. "I love it," Nikki concluded to US Weekly.

We're glad that exes share a sweet friendship even post their relationship!

Meanwhile, John recently made headlines for secretly tying the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzade in Tampa, Florida, on October 12. The pair started dating in early 2019 post which plenty of red carpet PDA moments followed.

