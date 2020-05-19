Nikki Bella REVEALS neck injury was neglected by WWE: If I were a male Superstar, I'd get different treatment

In her and Brie Bella's memoir, Incomparable, Nikki Bella spoke passionately about how her neck injury was neglected by WWE officials and that if she were a male WWE Superstar, she'd be getting a radically different treatment.

The best thing about memoirs is all the behind-the-scenes details we get from the celebrity writing it. It's all those deep, dark secrets that fans have wanted to know for the longest time. As two of the most celebrated WWE women wrestlers, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins let their guard down and wrote about their exciting lives in Incomparable. The Bella Army got a microscopic look into the various moments in their lives that defined the people that they have become today.

An interesting revelation in the book was made by Nikki who disclosed that her neck injury, which she developed during her now iconic WWE Divas Championship run, was neglected by WWE officials. "I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn't show anything. They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally, I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we're not going to find anything.' I would have given anything for that to be true," Bella penned, via ComicBook.

"I was really frustrated because I felt like if I were a male Superstar, I'd be getting radically different treatment instead of being instructed to just sit at home and pray," the 36-year-old wrestler added.

The neck injury turned out to be very serious as the Total Bellas star was required to undergo surgery and was out of action for almost 10 months.

