Nikki Bella REVEALS she considered taking a break from her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev for THIS reason

Nikki Bella opened up about falling in love with Artem Chigvintsev after her breakup with John Cena. The retired professional wrestler revealed that she was developing such strong feelings for Artem that she considered taking a break from their relationship at the start of their romance. Nikki mentioned that in the early days of their relationship, she was still struggling with some issues and healing. “There were certain things I was struggling with because I was still in the process of healing, but yet I was falling in love so fast with this man,” she recalled.

During the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, the 36-year-old mentioned that since she was trying to heal, and in the process would sometimes have bad days, she did not want to lose Artem. So, she gave him an out in the early days of their relationship, Us Weekly reported. Nikki, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, was going through a difficult phase and told Artem that he could put their relationship on hold and leave if he did not want to put up with her while she focused on getting her life back on track.

“I had that conversation with Artem. I told him, ‘Look, I have good days and I have bad days and I am trying to heal, but I don’t want to lose you. But if you want to put up with what I’m going through and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to walk away and we come back to this relationship down the road, I'll 100 percent understand,’” she shared.

