Nikki Bella REVEALS why she broke off engagement with John Cena: It was 2 people that wanted 2 different lives

During a recent interview, Nikki Bella revealed the real reason as to why she broke off her engagement with ex-boyfriend John Cena. Read below to know what the Total Bellas star had to share on the same.

Before there was Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, we had John Cena and Nikki Bella as the ultimate WWE power couple. The pair, who began dating in 2012 got engaged during John's super romantic Wrestlemania 33 proposal in front of thousands of WWE fans. They were all set to get married in May 2018 but a month before, Nena decided to break off their engagement. Details of their breakup were featured in Total Bellas as the two had to slowly and steadily let the other go.

During a recent appearance on Maria Menounos' Better Together podcast, Nikki spoke candidly about why she decided to break off her engagement with the love of her life. "Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one. Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end," the 36-year-old wrestler revealed, via US Weekly.

Moreover, Bella reasoned that what if she forced Cena to be a father and down the years, he regrets it and resents her while they have a child and have a built a life together, which is not something that she wanted.

For now, the exes have moved on as Nikki is engaged to her Dancing with the Stars pro-partner Artem Chigvinstev and is also pregnant with their first child while John is dating product manager Shay Shariatzadeh.

