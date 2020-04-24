Nikki Bella shares her pregnancy update; Says her feet are so swollen that she can't even walk anymore

Two weeks away from her due date, Nikki Bella reveals her feet are so swollen that she is unable to walk anymore.

Nikki Bella is two weeks away from her due date and the Total Bellas star is dealing with swollen feet, which is a common problem in women during pregnancy. The 36-year-old took to her Instagram handle a day ago and posted, "I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life." The former WWE wrestler also told her fans that she's unable to walk. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad," she added.

"Does this happen this far out?" Nikki asked her fans if it is normal to experience swollen feet and pain during this stage of her pregnancy. Nikki Bella is expecting her first child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev while her twin sister Brie is expecting her second baby with her husband Bryan Danielson. The Bella sisters announced their pregnancy at the same time and took twinning to another level. Nikki and Brie are due just a few weeks apart from each other.

In an interview with ET, the Bella sisters opened up about their pregnancy and how they're coping amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. "I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go by myself. I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine," Nikki Bella said.

On the other hand, Brie told the portal, "This pregnancy has been a lot harder than when I was pregnant with Birdie." Brie was blessed with a daughter two years ago and this is her second pregnancy.

