Nikki Bella on thanking ex John Cena in Bella Twins' WWE Hall of Fame speech: He was a big part of my career

During a recent interview, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins revealed why they gave a shoutout to the former's ex-fiance John Cena during their WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Class of 2020 speech.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins are finally disclosing the reason why they thanked the former's ex-fiance John Cena, which came as a shocker to the WWE Universe, during their moving speech post being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Class of 2020. For the unversed, Nikki and John started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2017 and unfortunately broke up in 2018.

Nikki confessed that she "didn't think anything about it [thanking John Cena] because" in moments like the WWE Hall of Fame, she feels that one really looks at their career and goes, 'Who was there, who helped me along the way?' According to Bella, most of the time, it will be people talking about themselves but for her, specifically, the 37-year-old wrestler and reality star looks at her career and knows "that wasn't just because of me. It was Brie, it was the Bella army, it was the producers, all the people that believed in me, and John was a big part of that."

"He really helped me be that fearless side and showed me a part of that world that I never saw before. I think just because you have breakups or whatever it may be, doesn't mean you can't thank those people and just truly be so grateful for the help that they had," the Total Bellas star elaborated on how John was an influential part of her flourishing wrestling career.

On the other hand, Brie too acknowledged John for always giving the siblings "great advice." Bella revealed, "I even texted John to thank him because you do, when you get inducted to the Hall of Fame, you want to start to reach out to people and thank them, because you're like, 'I got into the Hall of Fame because you're part of this big puzzle that got completed, you're one of the pieces.'" Furthermore, the 37-year-old wrestler and reality star disclosed that the one thing she will always give Cena credit for is being "the guy who sat in a chair, watched the monitor the whole time. When you came back from your match, he'd give you advice."

"He always cared about everyone's match and their work and how to help them improve. And I'll never forget that. And so, I told him all the time, and also I was their third wheel, it'd always be all three of us traveling all the time," the Total Bellas star praised before concluding the 44-year-old wrestler and actor, "So, I was like, the memories and how much you just always gave us great advice, I'll never forget that. It's why we're here."

ALSO READ: Nikki Bella REVEALS ex fiance John Cena congratulated her and Brie Bella after the sisters gave birth

We're glad to see that there's no bad blood between The Bella Twins and John Cena!

Share your comment ×