Nikki Bella ties the knot with Artem Chigvintsev in a dreamy Paris wedding

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Paris on August 26. Bella also took to Instagram to confirm the same as she shared photos of the duo's wedding rings and also a stunning snap of the newlywed couple posing in the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. The ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family as per E!.

Bella and Chigvintsev who have been together since three years also had their 2-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev in attendance at the ceremony. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Nikki wrote, "We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo." The photo shared by Nikki wearing an off-shoulder gown.

Nikki's sister Brie Bella commented on the sweet wedding post and wrote, "It was so magical and beautiful!!!" Several others also congratulated Bella on her wedding including Australian professional wrestler Jessica McKay who wrote, "Congratulations!!" along with red heart emojis.

Bella and Chigvintsev will be giving their fans an exclusive look into their big day on the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do which is set to premiere early next year. The four-part event will follow the bride and groom throughout the wedding including an inside look at all the key activities such as dress shopping to venues to Nikki's bachelorette party and more. Before Artem, Nikki and WWE superstar and actor John Cena were engaged. The former couple ended their engagement just weeks before their May wedding in 2018.

