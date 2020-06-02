Nikki Bella is treated like a 'queen' by fiance Artem Chigvinstev as friends love the pair as a couple

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev are madly in love with each other as the latter treats his ladylove like a queen. Read below to get inside details on their loving relationship.

Even though times are anything but easy for the entire world; for Nikki Bella, there's a silver lining of happiness as she's just a few months away from giving birth to her first child. Marriage and starting a family have always been a big priority for the former WWE wrestler and finally, her dreams have come true. The Total Bellas star is engaged to her Dancing with the Stars pro-partner, Artem Chigvinstev, as the couple will be first-time parents to a baby girl or a baby boy in the first week of August.

As for their relationship, which is now stronger than ever, a source revealed to US Weekly some interesting inside details on the love story. "Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He’s such a great guy and madly in love with her. She’s his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple. They both couldn’t be happier to be welcoming their baby soon," the source shared with US Weekly. Moreover, another source added that they're a very close couple who have a deep love for each other and don't let "abrupt and sudden issues" come in their way.

For Artem, just like Nikki, the choreographer is a part of a super tight-knit family and is extremely family-oriented. Bellas has been welcomed into his family with open arms and will always be a huge part of Chigvinstev's life. Artem is extremely dedicated to his ladylove and it's interesting because it's been very rare for him to introduce a girlfriend to his family.

