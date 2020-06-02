  1. Home
Nikki Bella is treated like a 'queen' by fiance Artem Chigvinstev as friends love the pair as a couple

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev are madly in love with each other as the latter treats his ladylove like a queen. Read below to get inside details on their loving relationship.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev will welcome their first child in the first week of August.Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev will welcome their first child in the first week of August.
Even though times are anything but easy for the entire world; for Nikki Bella, there's a silver lining of happiness as she's just a few months away from giving birth to her first child. Marriage and starting a family have always been a big priority for the former WWE wrestler and finally, her dreams have come true. The Total Bellas star is engaged to her Dancing with the Stars pro-partner, Artem Chigvinstev, as the couple will be first-time parents to a baby girl or a baby boy in the first week of August.

As for their relationship, which is now stronger than ever, a source revealed to US Weekly some interesting inside details on the love story. "Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He’s such a great guy and madly in love with her. She’s his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple. They both couldn’t be happier to be welcoming their baby soon," the source shared with US Weekly. Moreover, another source added that they're a very close couple who have a deep love for each other and don't let "abrupt and sudden issues" come in their way.

For Artem, just like Nikki, the choreographer is a part of a super tight-knit family and is extremely family-oriented. Bellas has been welcomed into his family with open arms and will always be a huge part of Chigvinstev's life. Artem is extremely dedicated to his ladylove and it's interesting because it's been very rare for him to introduce a girlfriend to his family.

What do you have to say about Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev as a couple? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

