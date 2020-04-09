Nikki Bella's dad Jon Garcia confronts Artem Chigvintsev; Asks if his relationship is serious with her

Nikki Bella's dad Jon Garcia questions Artem Chigvintsev about his relationship with her and asks him if he's serious.

Season five of Thursday's all-new Total Bellas is dishing out some great fun for the viewers. The new episode of the reality television series sees Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's estranged father Jon Garcia reunite with his daughters and confront Artem Chigvintsev. Being Nikki's fiance, Artem has to get pass through her father's questions before he convinces that he's the right man for his daughter. E-News! reports Artem Chigvintsev's first meeting with Jon Garcia in the new episode of Total Bellas.

Like a typical dad, Jon Garcia questions Artem asking him, "Your relationship with her, is it real?" to which the latter responds, "What do you mean? Of course, it's real," while he helps him carry his things inside. Jon insists that he wishes a real relationship and happiness for his daughter and Artem assures that he wants the same for Nikki which eases the tension between the two.

After a man-to-man conversation, Nikki Bella's father Jon Garcia and his beloved Artem Chigvintsev bond well and hug it out. "Did you guys just hug?" a confused Nikki asks to which her dad has a response full of humour. "Yeah, he's gonna stroke my back in the shower too. We're gonna bond a little bit."

Initially, Nikki was a bit nervous about Artem and her dad meeting for the first time. "I just feel like, I'm in the time zone right now and I don't know, it's just…my dad's the biggest smart-ass ever," Nikki admitted earlier. "I know how Artem is, and he's just so sensitive, I'm just kind of nervous on how they're gonna connect," she added.

