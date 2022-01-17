Nikki Glaser pays a musical tribute to Bob Saget; Honours the late actor as 'King of fatherhood' in new song

Bob Saget's passing came as shock to not only the actor's fans but also his colleagues and friends from the industry who have been left deeply saddened by it. The Full House star who was tagged as TV's best dad also received the same kind of love offscreen and was considered to be a paternal figure by many including comedian Nikki Glaser who has now paid a tribute to the late actor with a new song.

On Saturday, Glaser released a new song honouring Bob after his death, titled Song for Bob. Announcing the same on Instagram, Nikki wrote, "Here’s a song about the world’s friend, Bob Saget. I was recording a bunch of songs last week that my friend @mattpondpa wrote for me. It was just for fun and to see if I could do it and I didn’t intend to release anything because I’m so new to this, but then Monday happened and this song materialized and I’m proud of it."

In the song, Glaser honours Saget for being "the king of fatherhood" as she sings about the close bond she shared with him. Apart from Glaser, several other comedians including Tiffany Haddish also shared an emotional tribute to Saget as she wrote, "You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh. Now you make God and all the Angels laugh I Love you forever!"

Bob Saget passed away aged 65 in Orlando on January 9, 2022. The actor was laid to rest on January 14 in Los Angeles.

