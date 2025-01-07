Nikki Glaser Reveals She Got Paid 'Less' Than Former Male Host for Golden Globe Hosting Gig; Adds She Is 'Alright'

Nikki Glaser brought to light the pay parity at the Golden Globes a day after hosting the illustrious event. The comedian appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, January 6, and claimed that she was paid less than a past male host. She, however, said it was alright because she would have done the gig for no paycheck at all.

“I got paid pretty — I’m good with that,” Glaser, 40, said on Monday. “There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue, and I got less than that, but that’s OK. I’ll get more next year.”

“I feel well paid for what I do. I’m alright,” she added.

According to the New York Post, Glaser appeared to be referring to Jerrod Carmichael, who hosted GG in 2023. During his monologue, the 37-year-old claimed he got paid $500,000 for his stint.

Other stars to have hosted the Golden Globes in the past include Jo Koy (2024), Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2021), Ricky Gervais (2020), Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh (2019), and Seth Meyers (2018).

Gervais, who has hosted the coveted award show five times, told THR in 2020 that he gets paid well for the job but didn’t disclose how much. He also added that money is not the driving factor behind any job he commits to.

Advertisement

“I’ve got enough f—ing money. I said to my agent, ‘I won’t do for money anything I wouldn’t do for free.’ He went, ‘Please don’t say that ever again,” he shared.

Glaser made history as the first woman to host the annual award show solo. She was praised for her 10-minute monologue, where she poked fun at Nicole Kidman, Benny Blanco, Wicked, Joker 2, Timothée Chalamet, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: See Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Date Night in Photos