Nikki Mudarris Slams LiAngelo Ball For Cheating And 'Walking Out' on 2 Kids; Basketball Star Retaliates With New Photos

Reality TV star Nikki Mudarris has accused her ex-boyfriend, basketball player LiAngelo Ball, of cheating and abandoning their two children. In a series of social media posts on February 8, Mudarris claimed that Ball left her and their kids after more than three years together.

“I want to clear this up and speak my truth,” she wrote. “We spent 3 1/2 years together, and last week, he decided to walk out on his kids and me.”

Mudarris also alleged that Ball informed her he had gotten another woman pregnant. “We were just happy and planning family photos, I am beyond blindsided by this whole thing,” she added.

Mudarris, also known as MissNikkiiBaby from Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, shares son LaVelo, 1, and daughter LaNiyah, who was born in December 2024, with Ball.

She shared her pain, saying, “The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old, and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard. Please pray for me and my healing because I will get through this.”

Mudarris further claimed that Ball’s new partner, Rashida Nicole, is older than her and criticized how he informed her about the alleged pregnancy. She also called Ball’s alleged text message about the pregnancy “coward pathetic s---.”

Despite her frustration, Mudarris said she was shifting her focus to her children. “Anyways, back to my KIDS,” she wrote. “That’s all that matters. I’m done giving this s--- my attention.”

Mudarris and Ball had kept many details of their relationship private. However, in a past interview with Sheen Magazine, she revealed they met while walking their dogs at Runyon Canyon. The former couple welcomed their son in July 2023 and their daughter in December 2024.

Ball has not directly addressed Mudarris’ accusations, but he recently posted a selfie with Rashida Nicole on his Instagram Story, along with a black heart emoji. The post seemed to confirm his new relationship amid the controversy.

