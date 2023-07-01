Nimona: Here's the cast and character guide for Netflix's animated science fantasy drama film adaptation

Animated science fantasy adventure film Nimona was released on June 23, 2023, and the diverse characters have already been intriguing the audience as well as jooking their interest. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A knight framed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?" With the film now available to stream, here is your cast and character guide.

Cast and character guide for Nimona

Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona

Chloë Grace Moretz has voiced Nimona, the main and titular character of the film. She is a shape-shifter who enjys wreaking havoc, and going against the rules of society. The actress thinks the film is "about the acceptance of oneself, no matter what the societal obligations or implications are." Moretz loves that Nimona stands up for what she belives in and what it means to be an individual and does not accept or bur yherslef under any societal pressure.

Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart

Riz Ahmed has voiced Ballister Boldheart, a skilled knight who is now on the run from his kingdom and his colleagues because he was wrongfully framed for the queen's murder. All his life he has felt like an outsider: like he doesn't fit anywhere which has turned him into a people pleaser who cares about other people's opinions and acceptance of him. The actor felt an instant connection to the character becasue he knows what it's like to not belong.

Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin

Eugene Lee Yang has voiced Ambrosius Goldenloin, the champion knight of the kingdom and a direct descendant of the ancestral queen. He is Ballister's former lover who believes he killed the queen and is leading the hunt against him. Yang loves that Ambrosius seeks out the truth even though he has to balance believing everything he is supposed to do and what his heart asks him to. The actor think the dark vs light, and duty vs love dynamic is interesting.

Frances Conroy as The Director

Frances Conroy voices The Director, the trainee and teacher of the knights of the kingdom. She thinks the character is a represenation of "institutionalized thinking" and feels that The Director feels she is doing the best for everybody by following her set of principles, no matter how harsh or unfair they are. Prior to the framing, Ballister was her favorite knight.

Beck Bennett as Thoddeus Sureblade

Beck Bennett voices Thoddeus Sureblade, an overtly cocky, delusional, and overconfident knight who loves bullying people and establishing a sense of superiority over others. The actor thinks Todd is a fun character to play because he is a childish guy has no filter and tends to speak his mind. He enjoys the fact that giving his voice to the character gives him the opportunity to be really awful and obnoxious and act in a way one should not in real life.

Julio Torres as The Squire

Julio Torres voices The Squire, an assistant at the Institue where the kinghts are trained. Even though he has a small role, the actor was humbled to be a part of this movie because he grew up watching animated fantasy films. Torres reveals that smaller parts have stayed with him many times so getting to be a part of a fantasy and sci-fi project was like a dream come true.

Lorraine Toussaint as The Queen of the Kingdom

Lorraine Toussaint has voiced the Queen of the Kingdom. She is a kind and just ruler who believes in giving everyone an equal opportunity but is murdered on the kinghting day and Ballister is framed for it. Co-director Troy Quane said that the queen's rebellious confidence and poise was a must and Toussaint's "ability to make down-to-earth conversation" sounds regal and waves heart into each sentence said by her royal character.

Indya Moore and RuPaul as Alamzapam Davis and Nate Knight

Indy Moore and RuPaul have voiced the characters of Alamzapam Davis and Nate Knight, star news reporters of the kingdom where Nimona and Ballister reside. Nimona was released on June 23, 2023, on Netflix, and is now avilable to stream.

