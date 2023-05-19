'Nimona Teaser Trailer' introduces shapeshifting hero; All you need to know about the graphic novel adaptation

The teaser trailer of Nimona, an animation film from Netflix, was released by the makers on May 18. The movie introduces a new type of hero, a shape-shifter, who will battle the monster, or not. The lead character of the story is voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz who sets out on a quest with a knight who tries to kill her. Nimona's premiere date is also revealed in the teaser trailer and is just over a month from now.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, Nimona is written by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor. The film is a graphic novel adaptation and has everything that you would expect from an animation film.

A sneak peek at Nimona’s teaser trailer

The teaser trailer of the much-awaited show looks promising. In the one-minute 10 seconds short video, you will see a princess who is trying to control a bird (Twitter) from the top of a tower. As soon as she realizes the bird is a shape-shifter that doesn't give a damn about princesses and chooses to breathe fire on her. Then comes the shape-shifting craziness coupled with a dragon, shark, King Kong, and a town going insane. What is the story of Nimona; the shape-shifter? Is Nimona good or bad? The trailer of Nimona leaves you with many intriguing questions.

Nimona: Cast and characters

The film features the voices of actors like Chloë Grace Moretz (The Peripheral). The other voice cast includes Riz Ahmed (Assassin’s Creed: Gold), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story), Lorraine Toussaint (The Equalizer), Eugene Lee Yang (Classified), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race), Indya Moore (Pose), Julio Torres (The Great North), Beck Bennet (Hamster & Gretel), and Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live).

When will Nimona be released on Netflix?

The film is slated to release on June 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, Nimona will be one of the few animated films to show same-sex intimacy, which in early 2022 placed major studios like Disney under fire. After acquiring 20th Century Studios and consequently, its animation branch Blue Sky Studios, Disney has decided to cancel Nimona. Over 75% of the project had already been completed when Nimona was at this point in its creation. Now, Nimona will be released as a collaboration between Netflix and Annapurna pictures.