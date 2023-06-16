Nimona trailer out: Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed voice Netflix's animated science fantasy adventure film

The trailer for animated science fantasy film Nimona was released on June 14, 2023, and netizens are already amazed by the upcoming release. The film which was initially delayed and almost canceled is now all set for release on Netflix and here is everything we know about the Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed starrer including release date and synopsis.

Nimona trailer out, check it below

Nimona is an adventure comedy that revolves around Nimona, a shapeshifting teenager who wants to become the sidekick to Ballister Blackheart, a knight framed for the queen's murder. The description of the upcoming animated Netflix film reads, "A knight framed for a tragic crime, teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?" It is described as a "little anti, a little hero" while Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed voice the roles of Nimona and Ballister.

Nimona release date and cast

Nimona is all set for release on June 30, 203, on Netflix, and is based on the graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson. Apart from Moretz and Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang voices Ambrosius Goldenloin, the champion knight and Ballister's former lover. Other members of the cast include Frances Conroy as The Director, Lorraine Toussaint as Queen Valerin, Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade, RuPaul as Nate Knight, Indya Moore as Alamzapam Davis, Julio Torres as Diego the Squire, and Sarah Sherman as Coriander Cadaverish.

More about Nimona

Nimona was delayed by Disney due to the film's LGBTQ themes after The Walt Disney Company was acquired by 21st Century Fox. It was canceled when the animation studio Blue Sky Studios was closed in April 2021. But the stuck project saw a ray of light when Annapurna Pictures revived the project. DNEG Animation provided animation, and Netflix got the rights to worldwide distribution. It is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane.

Before the trailer was released, Netflix teased the film with a clip captioned, "What's a sidekick without a villain? Next week the Nimona trailer arrives but here’s a sneak peek of Nimona and Ballister, the dynamic duo in NIMONA, coming June 30." Prior to the clip, a one-minute-long teaser of the film was released on May 18, 2023. Based on the bestselling graphic novel, Nimona is 1 hour 42 minutes long.

