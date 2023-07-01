Nimona: When did Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed starrer release? Ending of animated fantasy film explained

American animated science fantasy film Nimona has been an anticipated watch for adventure and sci-fiction enthusiasts. Based on the 2015 graphic novel by ND Stevenson, the comedy movie has themes of equality, acceptance, love, understanding, and trust. Keep reading to know when Nimona released and an explanation of what the ending of the film is.

When did Nimona release?

Nimona was released on June 30, 2023, on Netflix. The synopsis of the film reads, "A knight framed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?" While Chloë Grace Moretz voices the titular role of Nimona, actors Riz Ahmed and Eugene Lee Yang have voiced the characters Ballister Boldheart and Ambrosius Goldenloin in the graphic novel adaptation film.

Nimona ending explained

Spoiler alert, you've been warned. While the titulat character of Nimona is a shapeshifter who loves to break the rules, Ballister is a skilled and talented knight who is framed for the queen's murder and has been on the run. The animated film's ending sees Nimona sacrificing herself to save Ballister and the kingdom from the actual culprit, aka The Director's vendetta. She transformed into a zealot over the years and due to her conservative thinking refused to allow any change, framing Ballister to show that a commoner cannot be trusted by the royals.

One of the biggest reveals of the movie is that Nimona is the infamous darkness. She is the creature Gloreth fought 1,000 years ago and was the latter's friend before the collapse of their bond. Even though Ballister confronts Nimona about it, he refuses to kill her like Ambrosius asks him. Ballister is angry with her for not telling him the truth and calls Nimona a monster. Shocked, she transforms into a shadow creature and attacks the kingdom in fury and rage.

She is stopped by Ballister, who finally accepts her in all her forms and reveals how much he cares about her. Finally at peace with the acceptance, Nimona decides to sacrifice herself to save the kingdom from the The Director whose vengance would destroy it with her agendas otherwise. Even though, Nimona is considered dead and proclaimed a hero by the kingdom for her sacrifice, she makes a return towards the end of the film. Even though her face isn't shown in frame, Nimona's voice can be heard as she reveals herself to Ballister.

