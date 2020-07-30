Nimrat Kaur says Irrfan Khan's inclusion in Academy's 'celebration of hope' video is a 'rich, moving collage'

Irrfan Khan's smiling face concluded The Academy's 'celebration of hope' video as it included the late actor's inspiring Life of Pi sequence. Read below to know what Irrfan's The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur had to tweet about the motivational video featuring movies we love.

"There is nothing like the sight of an amputated spirit. There is no prosthetic for that," Al Pacino's memorable line from Scent of a Woman kickstarts The Academy's 'A celebration of hope' montage which features sequences of several beloved films from the years and decades past. The video was collated with the simple aspiration to motivate people to persevere through the pandemic by moving forward and helping each other out. "Get busy living or get busy dying," Tim Robbins states in the scene from the cult classic The Shawshank Redemption.

While the video is indeed moving, what made the montage even more special was its ending which featured a smiling Irrfan Khan. Film lovers are still mourning the late actor's demise who succumbed to his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis in April and hence it was a pleasant surprise to see Irrfan's Life of Pi scene concluding The Academy's video. The sequence shown is when at the end of his interview, Khan is asked if his story does have a happy ending to which the actor coyly replies, "Well that’s up to you." As the montage "was a celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love," the last shot used went hand-in-hand with the message that was tried to be sent across to the world.

Nimrat Kaur, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in The Lunchbox retweeted The Academy's video and wrote, "A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage. #IrrfanForever."

Check out The Academy's 'A celebration of hope' montage along with Nimrat Kaur's tweet about the moving video below:

A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage. #IrrfanForever https://t.co/OhGMc87tT7 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 29, 2020

An extraordinary gentleman deserves nothing short of an extraordinary tribute!

