Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: From crossing paths for the first time in 2019 to a long relationship; All about couple's cozy romantic chronicles

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's love story is a heartwarming tale that began in 2019 and has since blossomed into a long-lasting and cherished relationship. Their journey, filled with love, laughter, and adventures, showcases the growth of their romance from its inception to the present day.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's 2019 meet!

In 2019, Nina and Shaun's paths converged at a Tony Robbins workshop, where both were delivering presentations. At this point, Shaun admittedly knew very little about Nina. Their official introduction, amidst a crowded restaurant, left Shaun puzzled as he wondered if Nina had leveraged her Vampire Diaries fame to secure a table.

To his surprise, it was Nina who garnered attention from the staff, requesting pictures with her. "I was like, 'What's happening? What's going on?' It was actually really funny," Shaun told People in an interview.

This amusing encounter marked the beginning of their connection, leading to the start of their love wheels and heartstrings.

ALSO READ: Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley aka Stelena of The Vampire Diaries have a sweet reunion and TVD fans can't keep calm

2021 and how their love blossomed

Their love story continued to unfold through birthday celebrations, holiday photos, and double dates with friends.

As they reached their first anniversary, Shaun managed to recreate their first date amidst the nationwide lockdown. “I managed to sweet talk the owner of the place to open up for us. It was actually pretty fun to have a place all to ourselves,” White told US Weekly.

2022 bought Shaun White an award

In 2022, Shaun retired from professional snowboarding, and Nina celebrated his career on social media, affectionately referring to him as the "Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time."

Their bond extended to red carpet appearances, as they walked for the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

ALSO READ: Nina Dobrev's beau Shaun White says 'I can’t wait for season nine' after binging The Vampire Diaries

2023: And, the love game is still going strong

As of April 2023, Shaun and Nina continue to enjoy their time together without feeling rushed into marriage. They value the freedom to explore life's adventures as a couple, leaving the door open for future possibilities.

"I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other,'" Shaun told People.

In June 2023, the couple graced the red carpet once more, affirming their love and shared experiences. Nina even acknowledged Shaun's support in her career, highlighting the depth of their connection.

Meanwhile, Dobrev rose to fame for her performance in the series Vampire Diaries. Since then, she has been a part of several movies and shows, further continuing to entertain the audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nina Dobrev jokes new bangs were a 'mistake' as she drops hilarious bedhead TikTok video