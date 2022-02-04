Nina Dobrev in a Gossip Girl spinoff? Casting Director David reveals she once auditioned for the show

Here's a new fun fact about Nina Dobrev, she once auditioned for a Gossip Girl spin-off! As shocking as that sounds, it is also hugely disappointing because who does not want a high-class bratty Dobrev in all her sassiness. The Canadian actress made a name for herself while playing the role of Elena Gilbert in the superhit series The Vampire Dairies.

In a recent revelation on Jessica Szohr's XOXO Podcast, the Gossip Girl Casting Director David Rapaport disclosed that Dobrev had actually auditioned for a Gossip Girl Spin-off which was supposed to revolve around Serena's mother Lily van der Woodsen. The Director also shared that he was saddened that Dobrev could not be cast for the role. David then told Jessica, "You know who did the best read for that? I’ll tell you because I think you’re friends with Nina Dobrev, that was one of the best auditions I had ever seen, and for that role specifically," via Just Jared Jr.

David continued to reveal that he even called the network and told them, "She is a superstar, [but] she does not look like Kelly Rutherford, because she was supposed to be a young Kelly Rutherford, so I don’t know how we would cast her, but she needs to be on your radar and you guys need to find something for her."

The Casting Director went on to add, "I just remember thinking, ‘I am going to think about this girl in a couple of years and be like, ‘Oh god, I missed that opportunity.’ She was so incredible!"

