Nina Dobrev jokes new bangs were a 'mistake' as she drops hilarious bedhead TikTok video

Vampire Diaries' fame Nina Dobrev is known for her iconic straight hair, and elegant style throughout the eight seasons of the show. In the early 2010s, teenage girls would try day and night to replicate her looks. The actor opted to try something new with her look, and it seems like it didn't go all that well. Nina Dobrev made a funny TikTok where she confessed that getting bangs was a mistake.

Nina Dobrev regrets getting bangs in new TikTok video

Dobrev posted a hilarious TikTok showing her fans what she looks like right after waking up. "I woke up this morning and thought to myself, “Whose idea was it for me to get bangs," the actor said in a cartoonish voice while still laying on her pillow.

She shifts the camera to her dog giving her a blank stare and said, "My dog looked at me and said ‘Bitch, shut the f--k up."

The hilarious agony didn't end for Dobrev just there. Her boyfriend Shaun White, 36-year-old five-time olympian, entered the room, only to take one look at the actor and quickly leave, closing the door behind him.

At the end of the short video, Nina explained, "My boyfriend came home, and after looking at me for one second, said, 'Oh sorry, wrong apartment."

With her bedhead still on full display, the actor admitted that getting bangs was a mistake. "I can see now this was a mistake," she said.

ALSO READ: 6 times the Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev rocked her bikini looks

The funny TikTok garnered over 1.6 million views and 34,000 likes. Dobrev stepped out into public with her new haircut which got her fans going ballistic over the transformation. She posted the whole process of getting her haircut on Instagram. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Chop Chop."

Nina Dobrev tried bangs back in 2017-18 as well

During a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dobrev revealed that she made the decision to get bangs just two hours before walking the red carpet for her film Flatliners. She described the choice as spontaneous, as she was getting ready for her role as a Parisian artist and enthusiastically embraced the idea of sporting the classic French cut.

Despite effortlessly pulling off the bangs look, Dobrev admitted in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE that it has occasionally posed challenges in her daily life. Particularly, it added considerable time and effort to her morning routine.

Meanwhile, since the ending of the long-running Vampire Diaries back in 2017, the actor has been busy with different projects. She launched an organic alcohol brand called Fresh Vine in 2021 alongside her friend Julianne Hough. Nina has also starred in multiple movies since then like, Dog Days, Lucky Day, etc.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley aka Stelena of The Vampire Diaries have a sweet reunion and TVD fans can't keep calm