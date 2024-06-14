Nina Dobrev Opens Up About Dirt Biking Accident And Recovery; Says 'My Knee Just Snapped'

Nina Dobrev has “learned a lesson” following her dirt biking accident and wouldn’t recommend it to her fans. The Vampire Diaries star is offering fresh insights into her misadventure last month that left her hospitalized with several injuries and underwent surgery.

First stepping out for a public appearance since her biking accident, Dobrev detailed her current life routine and what led to the mishap. She also talked about recovering from the injuries and how her pet dogs and partner and Olympian Shaun White have been her moral support for two months.

Nina Dobrev reveals why she had to undergo surgery

Nina Dobrev, 35, stepped in for her first public appearance since her accident on CBS’s The Talk for their Wednesday, June 12 episode. She confirmed to the hosts that she was happy to doll up and find an excuse to finally leave the house.

When asked about her accident, the Canadian actress did not hesitate to admit that she was dirt biking for the “first time” and the escapade just went south. "I don't recommend it, guys. It's okay, I learned a lesson, don't ever get on a dirt bike. I was in a wheely, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew,” Dobrev chronicled.

She claimed herself fortunate that the bike did not land on top of her, in case of which she would have ended up with much “worse” injuries. “But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just like snapped,” The Out-Laws actor added.

Recovering from the sustained injuries, Dobrev revealed she underwent surgery due to a fractured knee and she is still supported by a giant brace on her leg. She also endured ACL repair and meniscus, the actress added. Taking it one day at a time, the Bulgarian-born star is still finding her way back on her feet.

The Flatliners star first announced the news of her accident by posting a before-after Instagram post bearing two pictures from moments before the accident and “how it was going” after, on May 20.

Nina Dobrev details her new life routine

During the chat, Dobrev, who is best known for her role as Elena Gilbert on The CW show, told the hosts that her dog, Cuddle Puddle is her “life these days.” She recalled her daily schedule since the accident as chilling with her puppies at home, binge-watching movies, doing physical therapy, and “eat, sleep, or pee.”

When it comes to entertainment, the actress talked about binge-watching the 2014 comedy-drama Fargo and also her beau and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White contributing some live entertainment as seen in one of her recent Instagram posts. Since her accident, Dobrev teased in her Sunday post that her gallery has been filled with pictures of her legs as life looks “a lil different” for her lately.

"You know, when you can't leave your bedroom, you either watch TV or you have live entertainment. That's my live entertainment," the actress joked on the chat show.

Nina Dobrev will jump back to acting as she is set to lead the cast of the upcoming comedy mystery, Reunion as soon as she recovers from her injuries completely, per Screen Rant.

