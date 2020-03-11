Nina Dobrev reveals Taylor Swift was to guest star on the show The Vampire Diaries

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev reveals a character for Taylor Swift was written to mark her guest appearance on the show.

The Vampire Diaries has been one of the longest-running television shows. Popular among the millennials, the show topped the trp charts owing to its gripping storyline and awe-inspiring performance by the actors, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, and others. The show has been extremely popular with the audience but who knew that Taylor Swift was once supposed to be a part of the same?

In a conversation with E! News, Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries revealed that the makers of the show had planned to rope in Taylor Swift in the thriller series. The singer had been a fan of the show and thus, the producers tried to write a role for her. Even though it didn't work out, it would have been an interesting twist in the plot, Nina Dobrev says. Taylor Swift shot to fame with her track Love Story that released in 2009 and became a chartbuster in no time. Her presence on the show would definitely have worked wonders for the already raging The Vampire Diaries.

The Vampire Diaries, which ran from 2009 to 2017, starred Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder as two vampire brothers caught in a love triangle with Nina Dobrev's character Elena Gilbert. Celebs like Stephen Amell and Lauren Cohan appeared in the vampire series as guest stars but Taylor Swift's part couldn't be drafted. However, the singer dipped her toes into acting in several other shows such as CSI, New Girl, and others.

