Nina Dobrev’s BF Shaun White opens up about ‘incredibly supportive’ Vampire Diaries alum & their relationship

Olympian Shaun White recently spoke to US Weekly and opened up about his relationship with Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev. Remembering their spontaneous trip to South Africa, the snowboarding star told the tabloid: “That was actually how we kind of started our relationship.” He also told the magazine that Dobrev, 33, at the time was filming Redeeming Love in South Africa and invited White to visit. “I was like, ‘All right. Yeah. OK.’ And she [thought], ‘Oh, this guy, he came to play. He’s serious.’ So that’s a thing that we share together. We both enjoy traveling.”

Dobrev was first linked to White in February 2020, when they shared pictures of the same place on their respective social media accounts. In April, an insider told US Weekly that the couple “is enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together.”

When asked what he loves about Dobrev, White said: “I wish I could sum it up into one or two things, it’s such a mix of everything. Like our dogs get along, you know? We have common interests. The way in which we met really kind of strengthened our relationship. And the problems that we do face, they kind of fall away through communication. It’s just been great. She’s just been so incredibly supportive. She’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here to help you … how do I help you?’ It’s not about her. She’s just been so giving in that sense. She wants to elevate the people around her. It’s such a beautiful thing, especially in today’s world. … To have that kind of a caring quality still is really special.”

​​Also read: When Nina Dobrev revealed that she left The Vampire Diaries because she wanted to play adult roles