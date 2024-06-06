Nina Dobrev Undergoes 'Successful' Surgery Post Bike Accident; Thanks Fans For 'Kind Messages'

Nina Dobrev is keeping her fans and well-wishers posted on her journey to recovery following a serious e-bike accident that she was involved in last month. The Vampire Diaries alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, to share that her “surgery was a success.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes,” she continued in her social media post. “I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.” Before concluding her message, Dobrev also quipped that she is super scared of “needles, blood, or procedures of any kind.”

The pictures that accompanied Nina’s abovementioned caption showed her in a blue hospital gown while lying in a hospital bed.

What do we know of Nina Dobrev’s accident?

Dobrev, who first shared on May 20 that she had been hospitalized due to an accident on an e-bike, has kept the details of the mishap largely private, except for an Instagram post on the aforementioned date where she showed herself on a bike first and then on a hospital bed. “How it started vs how it's going,” she captioned the post.

After her update, several celebrities, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Zooey Deschanel, and others, shared their well wishes for her in the comments.

Recently, the actress, 35, shared additional photos of her leg injury and her ongoing recovery process.

“Life looks a lil different lately,” she wrote in a Sunday, June 2, Instagram post before humorously adding, “Get ready for the leg content because that's all I've got in my camera roll these days.”

On her Instagram stories before her surgery, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress also joked about capturing her “pristine” leg before it gets all scarred up.

Nina Dobrev has been receiving extra care and love from her boyfriend, Shaun White, during her tough time

“We all love you,” White wrote in the comments section of Nina’s Instagram post. The Olympian has been by the actress’ side throughout her recovery period, even going to the lengths of dancing in TVD merch to cheer his girlfriend up.

The couple has been together for four years now.