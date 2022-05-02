Nina Dobrev's beau Shaun White says 'I can’t wait for season nine' after binging The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev's beau Shaun White is opening up about watching his actress girlfriend's blockbuster series, The Vampire Diaries. The Olympic snowboarder shared his experience of watching the show while answering some fan questions on Tik Tok. Nina Dobrev has been famously tied up to the ground-breaking series as she essayed the role of Elena Gilbert, the protagonist, in the series beside Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley.

On Saturday, the athlete commented on the series and shared that he in fact liked the show and added, "It was good." The 35-year-old star noted that he started watching the show when his boo Nina was away shooting a movie in Canada. White mentioned, "I wasn’t going to see her for like three months so I was like, ‘oh this will be cool, I’ll start the show,'" and continued, "I’ll see her without seeing her." While answering the questions, White remarked that the series was "cool" and also shared his analysis of its many seasons.

White went on to add, "It was cool, but it got a little dark. She was like the love interest of all the guys on the show and I found myself really rooting for them. I’m like ‘am I in the way?’ I don’t know if that was healthy or not, but I did watch the show and it was really funny." He extended his support to Dobrev's series and noted, "I can’t wait for season nine," as per ET Canada.

Meanwhile, the couple has been together now for nearly two years and Dobrev has been equally as supportive of White. Back in February, though the actress could not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to Covid-19 protocols, Dobrev cheered the snowboarder on from afar.

ALSO READ Nina Dobrev Rewind: Here’s the REAL reason why the actress left The Vampire Diaries in season 6