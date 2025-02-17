Nina Hoss and Ina Weisse Team Up Again for Berlin International Film Festival’s Cicadas; See Trailer Here

Nina Hoss is back again with Ina Weisse for their highly anticipated outing Cicadas. For those who do not know, this would be their second outing together that debuted at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

In the recently released trailer, we can see a very pleasant view of trees and a shadowed road; soon, a little girl and her mother, who is struggling to make ends meet, enter.

Following comes a time that seems to show the character of Saskia Rosendahl shifting to another place in search of a job, where she meets Hoss’ character.

As they meet on a bridge, things slowly start to fall into place, as Rosendahl’s Isabell explains that her father used to work for Hoss’s Anja. The two soon start to bond together as they help each other in the trailer. In the middle of a chaotic life, the two ladies found solace in each other.

As per Deadline, the movie follows Isabell, who is looking after her aging parents, who are not able to survive on their own. She soon seeks a care staff while also navigating her messed-up marriage with Philippe, who is played by Vincent Macaigne.

The film will show Isabell traveling between Berlin and her parents’ weekend house, which happens to be a strikingly modernist home that her father had built when he was healthy.

Advertisement

She comes across the enigmatic character of Anja, who is a single mother. Anja and her young daughter Greta slowly enter the life of Isabell. An unexpected bond develops between Anja and Isabell.

However, even during these days, Isabell feels uncertain about a life she knew. The lines start to blur between Anja and Nina Hoss’s characters. Before the Berlin Film Festival project in question, Nina Hoss and Ina Weisse had come together to work on The Audition 2019.