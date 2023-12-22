Nirvana facing lawsuit over 1991 album cover: Exploring the case as the band denies any wrongdoing

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to child pornography

The 90s pop sensation Nirvana might have to defend itself against a child pornography lawsuit after a federal appeals court on Thursday ruled against them and in favor of the plaintiff Elden Spencer, a man now in his 30s who was displayed as a naked infant on the pop band’s 1991 album cover Nevermind.

Nevermind, Nirvana’s second music album went on to become a pop culture phenomenon as it topped the Billboard 200 chart in January 1992. It sold more than 30 million copies and was certified diamond by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

The album's cover however has now spiraled trouble for the former band as it finds itself entangled in a child pornography lawsuit.

Exploring Nirvana’s legal troubles and the outlook of both the parties involved

Elden Spencer, 30 the plaintiff in the case is the same infant baby who was displayed as a naked baby in a pool chasing a dollar bill attached to a fishing hook.

Elden first sued Nirvana in 2021 alleging that the image displayed on their 1991 album cover Nevermind constituted child pornography. Elden sued Nirvana claiming that they “knowingly produced, possessed, and advertised commercial child pornography.”

His 2021 lawsuit against the band was dismissed by a lower court last year based on the statute of limitation. The court argued that the plaintiff had waited too long to pursue a case against the band.

In a positive turn of events for Elden Spencer, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit revived Elden’s child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana citing that the band re-released the album in 2021 for its 30th anniversary. Each new republication of the image could inflict new injury to Elden that would reset the statute of limitations the court noted.

“Victims of child pornography may suffer a new injury upon the republication of pornographic material. This conclusion is consistent with the Supreme Court’s view that every viewing of child pornography is a repetition of the victim’s abuse,” judge Sandra Segal Ikuta wrote for the three-judge panel thus reviving Elden Spencer’s lawsuit against Nirvana.

The lawsuit that Nirvana’s attorney Bert Deixler called a procedural setback while speaking to Billboard will now return back to a lower court for further proceedings on the case. “We will defend this meritless case with vigor and expect to prevail,” said Bert Deixler to Billboard.

Elden Spencer on the other hand has welcomed the court’s ruling in his favor. Robert Lewis, his attorney said, “Spencer is very happy with the decision and looks forward to having his day in court. The decision is important for all child pornography victims.”

More on Elden Spencer, the infant baby on the Nevermind cover by Nirvana

Elden Spencer, who is now in his 30s, was only four months old when he modeled for the Nevermind album cover in 1991. His parents were paid $200 for his modeling gig back then.

In his lawsuit against Nirvana, Elden Spencer said that the image on the album cover had caused him permanent harm including his income-earning capacity.

In 2021, Nirvana’s lead drummer Dave Grohl expressed that he had certain ideas for the cover that could be changed for future releases.

“I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens,” he had noted.

