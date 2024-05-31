Nixon Screenplay Writer Stephen J Rivele Passes Away At 75 Due To Heart Issues

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Stephen J. Rivele, an Oscar-nominated scriptwriter and author who is known for his work on biopics like Nixon, Ali, and Copying Beethoven has died of heart ailments at 75 years old. His works are famously based on noteworthy public figures whose lives have been interestingly developed by him into brilliant thrillers, dramas, and biopics.

Academy Award nominated screenplay writer Stephen J. Rivele's sudden demise caused by heart issues

According to his son Eli Bocek-Rivele who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, Rivele had heart problems and died on May 17 at his house in Pasadena California.

Rivele contributed to movies that dealt with Miles Davis, Freddie Mercury, Bobby Fischer, Bruce Lee, and Tupac Shakur among others. He earned a joint Oscar nomination for the screenplay of Oliver Stone’s Nixon starring Anthony Hopkins and also worked on Michael Mann’s Ali, Agnieszka Holland’s Copying Beethoven, as well as Don Cheadle's Miles Ahead. Rivele was born in Philadelphia on May 6th, 1949.

Looking back at late screenplay writer Stephen J. Rivele's legacy

Rivele was a famed writer of screenplays as well as books who has made significant contributions to movies about historical facts or famous figures' lives. Nixon (1995) was one of the scripts Stephen J. Rivele co-wrote with Oliver Stone that was nominated for an Academy Award.

It explored the multifaceted life of President Richard Nixon. Among other films are Ali (2001), where he co-authored with Eric Roth the plot about Muhammad Ali -the legendary boxing champion – as well as Copying Beethoven (2006) looking into the latter years of Ludwig van Beethoven’s life. Some of his scripts represent an exemplary combination of extensive research findings, narration skills and rich characterization.

Rivele worked with Bradley Cooper on A Star Is Born remake and did an early draft for Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), featuring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury of Queen. He also did some rewrites for Moneyball (2011) and All Eyez on Me (2017) starring Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira, and Kat Graham which became the Tupac Shakur biopic as per the aforementioned new outlet.



Rivele wrote scripts for more than three decades with Christopher Wilkinson. He and Wilkinson also co-created films like Nixon (1995) which starred Anthony Hopkins, Ali (2001) featuring Will Smith, Copying Beethoven (2006) with Ed Harris in the leading role, Miles Ahead (2015) starring Don Cheadle, Pawn Sacrifice (2014) where Bobby Fischer’s character was played by Tobey Maguire, and Birth of the Dragon (2016) which featured Philip Ng as Bruce Lee.

A feature film rights to his book The Plumber about gangland activity in Philadelphia were purchased by Universal Pictures in 1990. In addition, he staged The Wes and Jane Show depicting Wild West bad guys John Wesley Hardin and Calamity Jane at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Los Angeles in 1989. Apart from being a novelist as well as a poet.



He is survived by Eli and Nicholas his children; Lili and Jo his grandchildren;and his partner Christine.

