NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14: Here's all you need to know about the upcoming wrestling event

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's PPV Wrestle Kingdom 14 will take place at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan between January 4-5, 2020. Jon Moxley will be challenging champ Lance Archer for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship.

Wrestling fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming two days as New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), which is the largest wrestling company in Japan, brings to its fans Wrestle Kingdom 14. What's extremely special about this year's event is that there will be two days of wrestling for the fans to feast their eyes on. While Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be hosted at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, the event dates are January 4-5, 2020.

You can watch Wrestle Kingdom 14 from 3 am (Eastern time) on January 4 while it will be available for viewing from 1 am (Eastern Time) on January 5. You can watch the wrestling company's prestigious event in their streaming service, NJPW World. Jon Moxley, who has been trailblazing in 2019 after exiting WWE in April and joining AEW, will be wrestling current champ Lance Archer for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match. On the other hand, we will also see Chris Jericho take on Hiroshi Tanahashi. If Tanahashi wins, he will get a shot at Jericho's AEW World Championship.

Check out the full NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 wrestle card below:

Wrestle Kingdom 14 - Day One Card

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match

Lance Archer (c) vs Jon Moxley

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) vs Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Jay White (c) vs Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Kota Ibushi

IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

Guerillas of Destiny (c) vs David Finlay and Juice Robinson

Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & El Desperado)

Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi

Wrestle Kingdom 14 - Day Two Card

IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Winner of Okada/Ibushi (c) vs. Winner of White/Naito (c)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho

(If Tanahashi wins, he earns a shot at the AEW World Championship)

Loser of Okada/Ibushi vs. Loser of White/Naito

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP United States Championship Match

Winner of Archer/Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

British Heavyweight Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match

Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K

Jyushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee

Who do you think will win at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

