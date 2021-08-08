Priyanka Chopra tells Nick Jonas 'you're just perfect' as they watch rainbows together in London.

and Nick Jonas are painting social media red with their love and PDA and we're not complaining. The pop singer recently flew down to London to be with Priyanka who has been there for the last few months. The actress is busy shooting for several projects and Nick removed some time from his busy schedule to be with his ladylove. Over the weekend, the couple spent some quality time together and Nick captured it beautifully.

Taking to TikTok, Nick Jonas created an adorable video of Priyanka and him gazing at a rainbow in London. The singer then shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it, "She's cute."

The video features Priyanka wearing a white shirt and looking out at the rainbow in awe. To make it even more special, the video also included a heartwarming rendition of the popular song I love you baby by Surf Mesa. Priyanka was smitten by Nick Jonas' video dedication for her and replied saying, "Perfect. You’re just perfect."

Just a few days ago, Priyanka shared an adorable picture with Nick. The duo can be seen cuddling as Priyanka held her hubby close and wrote, "He’s home," with a heart emoji. While the actress has been in London, Nick has been at their home in Los Angeles. The Jonas Brothers will soon be going on tour across the US and looks like before Nick hit the road, the singer made sure to spend some time with Priyanka.

