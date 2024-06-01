'No Basis In Fact Or Law': Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyers Deny Allegations In Ex-Cameraman's Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Earlier in April this year, Megan Thee Stallion’s own former photographer filed a lawsuit against her for alleged s*xual harassment and unfair dismissal. Photographer Emilio Garcia alleged that he was forced to see her having s*x on a moving vehicle. Garcia was the cameraman for the artist from 2018-23.

Now, the legal team of the rappers has come to the forefront to defend Thee saying that whatever allegations have been brought, all are fabricated and baseless.

Megan Thee Stallion's legal team speaks on the recent lawsuit against her

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her former photographer, Emilio Garcia, are involved in a legal dispute. Garcia sued Megan, claiming that she had mistreated him and failed to pay him appropriately, thereby creating a hostile work environment.

According to Rolling Stone, which obtained court documents, Megan's legal team vehemently denies all accusations. Lawyers Mari Henderson and Alex Spiro call Garcia's claims of sexual harassment and labor violations "fabricated" and "outlandish." Garcia, who worked for Megan from 2018 to 2023, alleges that he was denied overtime pay, subjected to insults, and even exposed to inappropriate s*xual behavior. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Henderson and Alex Spiro claim Garcia’s complaint “consists almost entirely of falsehoods, misrepresentations of fact, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit.”

Advertisement

Spiro and Henderson present a different image of Garcia. They describe him as a manipulative person who attempts to damage Megan's successful reputation while using the court system to bolster his struggling music career.

Garcia has been called "a con artist manipulating the judicial system to boost his failed singing career while trying to damage Megan's successful career" by Henderson and Spiro. Garcia has been accused of frequently submitting false invoices, overcharging for incomplete services, and seeking reimbursement for costs that never happened.

It was reported that Garcia was terminated in June 2023 due to these alleged misrepresentations.

What was in the lawsuit by the photographer?

The recently filed lawsuit claims, “Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In his suit, Emilio Garcia has claimed that Megan Thee Stallion had s*x in a moving car during her trip to Spain in June 2022, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Garcia also has claimed that he could not get out of the car and that he “was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal.”

Further in his suit, he has alleged that Stallion had asked Garcia about his presence in the car. Upon his confirmation about being in the vehicle, he alleges that Stallion told him, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.”

It is also claimed that Garcia was berated, and fat-shamed, with words like “Fat B**ch,” while he was told by Stallion, “Spit your food out.”

According to court documents, Garcia is seeking compensation for various unpaid expenses, including wages, restitution, legal expenses, interest on the unpaid salary, employee benefits at the prevailing legal rate, and overtime wages that have not been received.

Ron Zambrano, Garcia's lawyer, argues that Megan is attempting to shift the blame elsewhere and discredit Garcia. Zambrano claims that Megan broke the law and says that she didn't bring up any problems with Garcia's bills until after he filed the lawsuit.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit: What Do Cameraman Gracia's Attorneys Allege Under Workplace Misconduct? Legal DEETS Inside