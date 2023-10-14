‘No beef just salsa’: Selena Gomez teases merch collection with friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez teases merch collection with friend Francia Raisa which reads ‘no beef just salsa’

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Oct 14, 2023   |  04:19 PM IST  |  985
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship has been widely covered (Instagram)
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship has been widely covered (Instagram)

Key Highlight

Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017 who is also an actress, just posted an exciting picture on Instagram with Selena Gomez, that teases a merch collaboration between the two friends.

Francia Raisa's Instagram post

The How I Met Your Father actress recently took to Instagram to drop hints about some news scheduled for the upcoming Monday (October 16). This was announced with a series of photos featuring Raisa and the Single Soon singer, at a bowling alley. Both of them sported t-shirts that read "no beef, just salsa."

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez twins with Francia Raisa as BFFs spend time after fallout drama, latter says 'No beef just salsa'

Rumors about Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez

The photo dispels any lingering rumors of a 'beef' between the two stars. A lot of fans had noticed a shift in their relationship over the years, particularly following Raisa's kidney donation to Gomez. Rumors escalated last year when Raisa was not happy with a comment Gomez made during an interview in which she called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry." In response to Gomez's comment, Raisa reacted with an "Interesting" on a related post, then Gomez had to explain, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

ALSO READ: Did Justin Bieber contact ex Selena Gomez after backlash from fans? Inside reveals

However, Gomez wished her friend on kidney donor on Instagram for her birthday in August, and that put an end to rumors and now with their merch collab, it will bash all these rumors completely.

ALSO READ: 'Words matter': When Selena Gomez spoke online after Hailey disclosed about her relationship with the Single Soon singer

Advertisement

FAQs

How old is Selena Gomez?
Gomez is 31 years old.
How old is Francia Raisa?
Raisa is 35 years old.
Did Francia Raisa give Selena Gomez her kidney?
Yes, Raisa donated Gomez one of her kidneys.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!