‘No beef just salsa’: Selena Gomez teases merch collection with friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017 who is also an actress, just posted an exciting picture on Instagram with Selena Gomez, that teases a merch collaboration between the two friends.

Francia Raisa's Instagram post

The How I Met Your Father actress recently took to Instagram to drop hints about some news scheduled for the upcoming Monday (October 16). This was announced with a series of photos featuring Raisa and the Single Soon singer, at a bowling alley. Both of them sported t-shirts that read "no beef, just salsa."

Rumors about Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez

The photo dispels any lingering rumors of a 'beef' between the two stars. A lot of fans had noticed a shift in their relationship over the years, particularly following Raisa's kidney donation to Gomez. Rumors escalated last year when Raisa was not happy with a comment Gomez made during an interview in which she called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry." In response to Gomez's comment, Raisa reacted with an "Interesting" on a related post, then Gomez had to explain, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

However, Gomez wished her friend on kidney donor on Instagram for her birthday in August, and that put an end to rumors and now with their merch collab, it will bash all these rumors completely.

