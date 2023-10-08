'No blood, no blood...': The time Chris Evans' brother Scott revealed he had his head 'cracked' open because of the actor; compares it to a 'murder scene'

Chris Evans is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. He's known as the charming, and upright Steve Rogers aka Captain America, but in real life growing up he was quite a menace to his little brother. In an old interview, while playing a guessing game, Scott Evans revealed a painful childhood memory involving the MCU actor. Here's what he had to say about the incident.

Chris Evans injured his little brother Scott when they were young

The surprising revelation came out on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as Scott and Chris Evans engaged in an entertaining guessing game with the host. The rules were simple, Jimmy would pose a question to one of the siblings, while the other wore headphones blasting loud music, once the former was done replying, the latter would have to guess the right answer. In this case, the younger Evan was asked, "What did Chris do growing up that" their parents still didn't know about.

The 40-year-old revealed, "Growing up I was, like maybe 8 or 9. We were watching TV, and my friend Sam was over watching TV, and my brother pushed me back into a coffee table, and I cracked my head open." He recalled he had to get 4 stitches to patch it up. Scott continued, "I remember, like he pushed me against the table. And I had already cracked my head open once, and I was like 'No blood, no blood, no blood.'" He revealed as he looked at his hand stained in red, he was reminded of a "murder scene." This led to Chris begging his brother to not tell on him to their parents, and being a good sibling, the Barbie actor covered for him, chalking up the injury to be the result of a bad fall.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s important to value that’: When Chris Evans opened up about his previous relationships and bond with his ‘ex’

Chris Evans once convinced his Scott to cut school with him

In the same interview, the Captain America actor opened up about the time he made his little brother "cut school" when the former was a senior, and the latter was a freshman in High School. The 42-year-old admitted, they ended up doing "a lot of bad things." Reportedly the only one who got in trouble for this incident was Scott, while Chris was let off the hook without consequences.

ALSO READ: ‘I can't see myself pursuing…’ When Chris Evans revealed he was ready to quit ‘acting’ and go into a different direction