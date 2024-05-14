'No Excuse For It': George Miller Weighs In On Tom Hardy And Charlize Theron's Feud On Mad Max: Fury Road Set

George Miller, the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, recently spoke about the notorious on-set feud that arose between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 14, 2024  |  04:16 PM IST |  574
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Image courtesy: Twitter
Key Highlight
  • George Miller’s highly-anticipated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is all set to hit the screens on May 2
  • Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth will play the lead roles in the film

Mad Max: Fury Road prequel film Furiosa is getting ready for both its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and its theatrical release later this month. Ahead of its release, director George Miller discussed the infamous beef that erupted between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron during the challenging Fury Road shoot.

Miller claimed that "they were just two very different performers" at the core of the dispute. Miller confirmed rumors that Hardy's tardiness drove a rift between him and his co-star. He said, "Tom has damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer."


George Miller elaborates on Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron's feud 

He further added, "Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined – a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance – and always the first one on set."

Miller observed that things on the set improved over time, saying, "Being an optimist, I saw their behavior as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to survive together. There’s no excuse for it, and I think there’s a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided.” To ensure a smooth set, Miller spoke with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy before filming the prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement


About Mad Max: Furiosa

Miller helms Furiosa: A Max Saga, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy as the younger version of Theron's militaristic figure. Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, Goran D. Kleut, Nathan Jones, Josh Helman, John Howard, Angus Sampson, Charlee Fraser, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber are among the lead stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which hits theaters on May 24.

ALSO READ: Will Jon Hamm Return To Top Gun 3 As Cyclone? Here's What Actor Feels

Advertisement

Know more about George Miller

What was George Miller's debut directorial?
George Miller made his feature-length directorial debut with Mad Max in 1979.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles