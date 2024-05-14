Mad Max: Fury Road prequel film Furiosa is getting ready for both its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and its theatrical release later this month. Ahead of its release, director George Miller discussed the infamous beef that erupted between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron during the challenging Fury Road shoot.

Miller claimed that "they were just two very different performers" at the core of the dispute. Miller confirmed rumors that Hardy's tardiness drove a rift between him and his co-star. He said, "Tom has damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer."

George Miller elaborates on Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron's feud

He further added, "Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined – a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance – and always the first one on set."

Miller observed that things on the set improved over time, saying, "Being an optimist, I saw their behavior as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to survive together. There's no excuse for it, and I think there's a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided." To ensure a smooth set, Miller spoke with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy before filming the prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

About Mad Max: Furiosa

Miller helms Furiosa: A Max Saga, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy as the younger version of Theron's militaristic figure. Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, Goran D. Kleut, Nathan Jones, Josh Helman, John Howard, Angus Sampson, Charlee Fraser, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber are among the lead stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which hits theaters on May 24.

