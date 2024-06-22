'No Further Action': Travis Scott's Lawyer Claims Rapper Was Arrested Over 'Misunderstanding'

Travis Scott, the famous rapper, was arrested in Florida on Thursday, June 21. Some of the charges that were made against him include disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a warning. The arrest happened at Miami Beach Marina at about 1:44 a.m.

Police received a call to go to the area because of fighting on board a yacht. Once there, they discovered Scott shouting at those on the yacht. Officers detected an overpowering alcoholic smell from Mr Travis & observed his unstable behavior. He was ordered to leave but returned, which led to his apprehension.

Statement from attorney

Scott’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, quickly addressed the situation. The lawyer noted the fact that his client had been held up due to a misunderstanding as he restated it again. He also took time to say thank you for any help offered to solve this problem within a short period.

He also added that it prevented any physical assault by Scott, which could have harmed him badly or anyone else involved with this matter further. According to sources, Scott’s arrest was just an insignificant occurrence, such as getting ticketed. His bail bond was $650.

This incident comes almost one year after a Texas grand jury declined to charge Scott regarding the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. The event led to 10 deaths and many people being injured by stampedes, among other reasons.

Formerly, his legal representative Kent Schaffer mentioned how pleased he was regarding their verdict as he said Travis did not play a part in that catastrophe involving so many individuals’ deaths where many got hurt too. This advocate pointed out that those who should take the blame are people like organizers and builders, not my defendant himself.

Current activities

The Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour through Europe is when Scott’s arrest took place promoting the Utopia album of 2023 years release. Additionally, he has planned shows for June 28 and June 30 in the Netherlands. Moreover, on June 21, Scott released a new single titled Parking Lot with DJ Mustard. The song will feature on his upcoming album Faith of a Mustard Seed, slated for release on July 26.

Scott’s career, however, remains unaffected by recent arrests. The statements from his attorney and the charges levied against him suggest that this is just one of those incidents that would not have long-term repercussions. Therefore, fans should expect Scott to continue touring as well as releasing new music as previously scheduled.

